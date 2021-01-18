Kayleigh McEnany's MLK Day tweet faces backlash: 'Don’t you have a Confederate flag & zip-ties to hide?'
Kayleigh McEnany speaks at White House press briefing (Fox News/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany felt the backlash of Twitter users on Monday after she marked MLK Day with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools," McEnany wrote.

While many of the responses McEnany received were supportive, many more criticized her.

"Republicans hated Dr. King while he was alive, and they have been attempting to co-opt his message for years," one commenter said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also faced jeers after she quoted King.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy," Boebert said, quoting King's words in a tweet.

"Watching race-baiting, xenophobic traitors quote Dr. King is one of my least favorite MLK Day traditions," a Twitter user replied.

Read some of the other replies to McEnany and Boebert below.