Kayleigh McEnany's MLK Day tweet faces backlash: 'Don’t you have a Confederate flag & zip-ties to hide?'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany felt the backlash of Twitter users on Monday after she marked MLK Day with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools," McEnany wrote.

— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 18, 2021

While many of the responses McEnany received were supportive, many more criticized her.

"Republicans hated Dr. King while he was alive, and they have been attempting to co-opt his message for years," one commenter said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also faced jeers after she quoted King.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy," Boebert said, quoting King's words in a tweet.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.#MLKDay

— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 18, 2021

"Watching race-baiting, xenophobic traitors quote Dr. King is one of my least favorite MLK Day traditions," a Twitter user replied.

Read some of the other replies to McEnany and Boebert below.

Former Sr Admin Official: “Such a lack of self awareness. She literally stood by and said nothing during an armed insurrection out of fear of her boss." https://t.co/eaf6Z3Q0ZV

— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 18, 2021

Watching race-baiting, xenophobic traitors quote Dr. King is one of my least favorite MLK Day traditions.

— AngryANGRYGoat 🤘🐐 (@Rob_roborob) January 18, 2021

Yeh, you sure moved us toward that ideal.

— Horn Sannity (@Horn_Sannity) January 18, 2021

This make sense 😅🤣🤣😂



Now, don't you have a confederate flag & zip-ties to hide?

— Michael Socash (@HughJassow) January 18, 2021

No. You don't get to quote MLK. Shame on you.

— Bryce Tache (@brycetache) January 18, 2021

I'm surprised you have heard of him. None of his words resonated, apparently.

— DangerousSnowflake (@CaveatEmproto) January 18, 2021

Looks like she's always had an issue with govt, since she continuously breaks the law and then doesn't show up to court.

— Steve 🌊🇺🇸🏒⛷🏕🍻 (@Smitty1648) January 18, 2021

Quoted by the young woman who skipped out on a court appointment she was to attend, the woman who seems to think consequences only apply to certain people?

— Jeremy_Hugh (@jeremy_hugh) January 18, 2021

Republicans hated Dr. King while he was alive, and they have been attempting to co-opt his message for years.

— Lauren Boebert Can Eat a Bag of Dicks (@BlackPeter79) January 18, 2021

The audacity you have to quote Martin Luther King Jr when you lead a white supremacist movement to overturn the United States government less than 2 weeks ago

— AmericaTheBeautiful (@Merica_Da_Beaut) January 18, 2021

Well ive heard it all now.. Barbie quoting MLK !!!!

I think now is a good time to stop !!

— Rage Against Stumpy (@RageStumpy) January 18, 2021

Well this is shameless.....

— bipolarbear (@fortressostupid) January 18, 2021

If you read more of his words, then you would realize you stand against the movement Dr. King lead.

— Daniel Russell (@drussdamonk) January 18, 2021