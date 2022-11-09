'Put it on pause': Kayleigh McEnany calls on Trump to rethink 2024 race after midterm humiliation
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, a former White House press secretary, called on former President Donald Trump to "pause" his plans to run for president after his candidates underperformed in the 2022 midterms.

During a Wednesday discussion on Fox News' Outnumbered program, host Harris Faulkner asked McEnany if Trump should scrub any planned presidential announcements.

"I think he needs to put it on pause," McEnany said. "Absolutely. Look, he'll make that decision. He'll make his own decision."

"Does he go to Georgia?" Faulkner wondered in reference to the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker (R).

"I think we've got to make strategic calculations," McEnany replied, skirting the question.

But she did suggest that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) could be a boost to Walker.

"Gov. DeSantis, I think he should be welcomed to the state," she said. "After what happened last night, you've got to look at the realities on the ground and Herschel Walker, we've got to win the Senate. That's it, guys. We've got to win the Senate."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

