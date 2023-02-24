Watch: Book-battling businessman’s granddaughter covers her ears as he blows up on library supporters

A Nebraska grandfather and business owner is apologizing after he confronted a group of demonstrators outside a library near the Fremont Municipal Building, the Fremont Tribune reported.

Video shows Robert Murray lashing out at a group holding signs in support Library Director Laura England-Biggs outside of the Fremont Municipal Building, where the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board was holding a meeting.

Murray, whose wife has filed official requests to have books banned from the library, accused the demonstrators of supporting "porn" being displayed in the library.

"That's porn! You support porn!" Murray can be heard saying.

IN OTHER NEWS: Buttigieg praised as his response to Trump goes viral

"Sex education is not porn," a demonstrator responds.

At one point during the confrontation, a little girl who is presumably Murray's granddaughter seems to cover her ears in distress.

The Tribune reports that a police officer stepped between Murray and a demonstrator and told Murray that the protesters were engaging in peaceful, First Amendment-protected actions and to leave, to which Murray complied.

At issue is a children's sex education book called "Sex Is A Funny Word."

The Keene Memorial Library has refused to ban the book, but has relocated it from the children’s nonfiction section to the adult nonfiction section.

“The [library supporter] on the end engaged me,” Murray told The Tribune after video of the incident was posted online. “He said ['Sex is a Funny Word'] is just a children’s book. I said it was ‘Kiddie porn.’ I tried not to get caught up in name calling, but so many call this book sex education and it is not. This particular subject is very dear to me because I know children who have been molested.”

Watch video of the confrontation below or at this link.











