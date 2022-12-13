Fringe GOP candidate and self-proclaimed prophet arrested for threatening to kill Texas congressman

A Texas man who ran unsuccessfully to unseat Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) has been arrested by federal authorities for threatening to kill him, the Houston Chronicle reported today.



Keith Douglas Casey, of Beaumont, has been charged with making a threat against a U.S. official, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, the report said. Casey received 7.9% of the vote in the 2022 Republican primary. He also lost to Weber in 2016 and 2018 by wide margins.

The federal complaint against Casey alleges that in March “be began telling people he’d defeated Weber in the race for the spot — and that he was going to kill him,” the Chronicle reported. Staff members in Weber’s office first reported the matter to federal law enforcement as early as March 29, the report said.

“An office staffer told investigators they had received a call from a constituent at a radio station, who told them Casey called to report a ‘plot’ and said Weber and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had been involved in organized crime and had stolen the election from him,” the complaint stated. It alleged Casey had shown up to the Beaumont radio station in person several times.

And there was this, according to the Chronicle:

“On Aug. 10, Casey allegedly visited the Jefferson County courthouse, where he told health officials he was a prophet and was a ‘servant of the most-high God,’ and had a meeting with the county judge, according to the complaint. Casey allegedly told a deputy he heard voices and that he’d been subject to wiretapping, according to the complaint.”

Weber is no stranger to controversy of his own. He recently was among the leading election deniers in the 2022 midterms. And, as Raw Story reported last year, he has a history of comparing former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Nazis.