Minnesota AG feared Derek Chauvin would walk free right up to the moment the verdict was read
Congressman Keith Ellison in 2011 (Center for American Progress/Flickr)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told CBS News on Thursday that he did not think his state would win its case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin until the verdict was read on Tuesday.

Ellison told CBS's "60 Minutes" that he knew going into the Chauvin trial that it was very hard to convict police officers of crimes, especially when the victims are people of color.

"I was never convinced we were going to win this case until we heard the verdict of guilty," Ellison said. "I remember what happened in the Rodney King case… And I remember how devastated I felt when I heard that the jury acquitted those officers."

Because of this, Ellison said that he kept second guessing himself and wondering if the prosecution needed to do more to convince jurors.

"There was, every moment of this case, I thought, 'What are we missing… Do we need another witness?'" he explained. "I was not sure that we were going to get the just result that we did get until I heard Judge Cahill announce the verdict."

Watch the video below.