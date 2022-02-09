Top Pence aide shocks former colleagues by saying he backs Trump over his one-time boss

Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg served as former Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser and was with Pence on the day that Donald Trump incited a riot at the United States Capitol building.

Despite this, Kellogg thinks that the twice-impeached former president was right to pressure Pence to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In response to a question from former Trump communications official Alyssa Farah Griffin about whether conservatives stand with Pence or Trump, Kellogg put himself firmly in the former president's camp.

"As midterms draw close and 2024 looms large, choices will have to be made and lines will be drawn," he wrote in response to Griffin. "For me -- it is Trump."

Griffin seemed taken aback by this and asked Kellogg whether he really believed "Pence had the right to, in Trump’s words, overturn the 2020 election results?"

Ret. Gen. Mark Hertling, another former colleague's of Kellogg, appeared even more astonished.

"I once worked with Keith Kellogg on the Joint Staff," he wrote. "This exchange is shocking."

Despite Kellogg's declared loyalty to Trump, he has nonetheless given testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.