Capitol riot committee subpoenas phone records of notorious Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward

Conspiracy theory-touting Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward is now a target of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

Politico reports that the committee has subpoenaed Ward's phone records, as well as the phone records of her husband, Michael Ward.

The requested phone records span the date of November 1, 2020, through January 31, 2021.

The publication notes that both Wards signed phony election certificates that falsely claimed Trump had won the state of Arizona, and that Kelli Ward was in regular contact with Trump officials after the election as he tried to overturn the results and remain in power.

The Wards aren't taking the subpoena lying down, however, as they are now asking courts to intervene and block carrier T-Mobile from handing over their records.

In a legal filing, they argue that their status as osteopathic doctors means that any revelations about their phone records could violate patients' privacy rights.

"“Disclosing the phone records and metadata from the Phone Number would provide the [personal health information] of an unknown but quantifiable number of individuals seeking medical treatment from the Plaintiffs to the Committee and potentially to the public at large," their attorneys argue.

