‘Positively unglued’ Arizona GOP boss is livid Rusty Bowers testified against Trump: report

The Arizona Republican Party is in disarray after GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers publicly testified about Donald Trump's coup attempt before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"State GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward has come positively unglued over Bowers’ testimony before the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, wherein he reminded us that there are still are Republicans who haven’t lost their ever living minds. Or their integrity," Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts wrote. "In the last 24 hours, Ward has demeaned Bowers, belittled him and even embraced her inner fifth grade bully and given him a nickname: 'Rusty Bowels.'"

Roberts noted that even though she is chair of the party, she had endorsed Bowers' primary opponent.

"Let me say that again. The head of the Arizona Republican Party has taken sides in an Arizona Republican primary. Just as she’s in the bag for a Trump-endorsed Kari Lake in what amounts to a three-way Republican primary," Roberts wrote. "Other, more professional party operatives will tell you that never happens. The party’s role, they will tell you, is to remain neutral as the candidates duke it out a primary, then unite voters behind the party’s nominee."

Ward is backing former state Sen. David Farnsworth, who was one of 29 legislators who urged Mike Pence to accept their phony slate of electors.

Roberts noted a tweet where she suggested Bowers may have been bribed into not overturning the election.

"This guy has no idea what happened in Arizona’s 2020 election because he covered his eyes, plugged his ears, probably opened his wallet and let election fraud happen on his watch," she wrote.

Republican Sen. T.J. Shope publicly called out Ward.

"I’ve known Rusty for many years now and was honored to serve as his Speaker Pro Tempore. He’s a gentleman and a statesman of the highest order. The person quote-tweeted here is a maniacal Chair breaking rules endorsing candidates in a Primary and hellbent on destroying the GOP," he wrote.

Ward defended herself on Twitter claiming that intelligent people says “She’s an influential, motivated, relentless Chair determined to save Arizona & America.”

She did not list any of the "intelligent people" who are describing her in such a manner.





Watch Bowers' testimony: