WATCH: Kelly Loeffler mocked — using Matt Gaetz's words

On Thursday, anti-Trump group Meidas Touch dropped a new ad attacking Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) for being a selection of elite interests, and not the choice of Georgians.

To bolster this claim, Meidas Touch quoted pro-Trump Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — who, prior to the general election that advanced Loeffler to the runoff, supported her Republican rival, Rep. Doug Collins.

"I've never told this story before, but this is what the Loeffler team went to the Trump team with," said Gaetz in the clip, from a Collins campaign event in September. "They went and said, 'Look, you guys gotta get Doug Collins outta this race. You don't want the people of Georgia making this decision. You don't want the true heart and soul, the patriots in our movement to make the call, you want Kelly Loeffler, and this is why. Because,' she said, 'I have fifty million dollars for this project. And I can either spend my fifty million dollars getting new voters and helping the Trump campaign, or I can spend that fifty million dollars taking out Doug Collins.'"

"That's literally what they said to us. Now, what does that tell you?" continued Gaetz. "It tells — Look, trust me they got the hundred — why don't they do both? Why didn't they say, 'Look, I'm gonna help Trump, and I'm gonna engage in my own politics.' The truth is that Kelly Loeffler, her own ambitions and her own elite friends come first, and the President, the rest of us, come second. We deserve a Senator who will put our President, and our values, and the good people of Georgia first."

"One thing we can all agree on," concluded the ad. "Georgia deserves better than Looting Kelly Loeffler."

