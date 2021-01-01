Kelly Loeffler takes break from campaigning to praise Donald Trump, Jr.

Interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) took a break from campaigning on Thursday to praise the president's eldest son.

Loeffler is facing the voters on Tuesday in one of the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

"Wishing a happy birthday to Donald Trump, Jr. It's an honor to have your strong support and thank you for all that you and your family are doing to #MAGA and help us WIN on Jan 5th!" Loeffler posted to Twitter.

Her comments came hours after Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) announced he would be leaving the campaign trail for COVID-19 quarantine.