Kelly Loeffler buried by Hank Aaron's grandson for attack on MLB decision to yank the Atlanta All Star Game

On Saturday, Fox News reported that baseball legend Hank Aaron's grandson, Raynal Aaron, tore into former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) for attacking Major League Baseball's decision to relocate the All Stars game from Atlanta to protest Georgia's new voting restrictions.

In response to Loeffler complaining that MLB "bowed to the woke disinformation campaign of the Left" rather than "honor an iconic trailblazer and @Braves legend Hank Aaron," Raynal Aaron replied, "Please keep my grandfather's name out of your mouth."

Loeffler was previously appointed to a Senate vacancy by Gov. Brian Kemp, but lost the special election runoff to Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Dr. Martin Luther King's former church, giving Democrats one of the last two seats that won them control of the Senate. She previously owned the WNBA Atlanta Dream basketball team, but was forced to sell it after bitter clashes with players upset over her repeated attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement during the campaign.

Georgia Republicans are facing sharp backlash after passing SB 202, a voting bill that critics say is a "Jim Crow" style effort to restrict access to the ballot, following their historic statewide losses in 2020 that helped give Joe Biden the presidency. In addition to MLB, the bill has also been condemned by major businesses headquartered in the state, including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines.

The bill adds new identification requirements to mail-in voting, prohibits handing out food and water to voters in line, and lets state officials take over county election operations. Republicans have denied the bill attacks voting rights, and have tried to claim some of its other provisions actually standardize and expand voting access in ways that weren't previously guaranteed under state law.

