First class passenger who harassed crew gets sentenced to prison

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with the crew on a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles that had to be diverted to Phoenix because of her actions, CBS News reports.

Kelly Pichardo and another female passenger, who were both flying first class, engaged in "intimidating behavior" on the flight and had to be removed from the plane when it landed in Phoenix. According to police, both women each assaulted a passenger and used racial slurs when another passenger asked them to stop. When the passenger tried to record their behavior, Pichardo spit at him.

The two women were later indicted for disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.

Pichardo, a 32-year-old resident of the Bronx, must also pay nearly $9,200 restitution to American Airlines. She will also serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

"There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it," U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said. "First class passengers are not immune from prosecution: defendant's verbal and physical intimidation disrupted the travel of passengers and crew alike."

The other woman, Leeza S. Rodriguez, has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in November.

