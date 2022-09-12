Texas woman claiming to be a 'hitman for Trump' arrested for making threats against judge

A Texas woman is being described as "mentally ill" after her arrest over threats to a federal judge handling Donald Trump's case, Aileen Cannon.

NBC News reported that the threats against the judge are just the most recent in a series by Tiffani Gish.

According to the filing, she was arrested after leaving three voice mails for Cannon saying she was "marked for assassination" and that Gish planned to shoot her in front of her family.

In the past, Gish has claimed to be a CIA agent named "Evelyn Salt," the name of a spy character played by Angelina Jolie in a 2010 film. She claimed in the calls she's "in charge of nuclear" for the United States and has a "license to kill."

She said that she was a "hitman" for Donald Trump but at another point she claimed that Trump orchestrated the Sept. 11 attacks and he is also marked for assassination, the filing says.

U.S. marshals used a call tracing to track Gish's cell phone number, the court filing says. Prosecutors also described her as having a history of "delusional conduct" who has "claimed to be a CIA agent, a Navy SEAL, an Army Ranger, and someone familiar with nuclear weapons or war, all while intermixing threats to public officials such as former President Donald Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton."

She has contacted the CIA several times since 2021, the filing also said, with "un-credible, nonsensical information related to nuclear weapons."

NBC News said that the Secret Service spoke to Gish's mother in March and that she said Gish suffered from "severe bipolar disorder and is borderline schizophrenic."

Read the full report at NBC News.