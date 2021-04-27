Trump-loving candidate used National Coming Out Day to push dangerous and discredited ‘ex-gay’ therapy

Kelly Tshibaka, the right-wing Republican challenging Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's primary, has written in favor of the discredited "conversion therapy" and blamed homosexuality on childhood sexual abuse.

The Alaska native served 17 years as a lawyer for the federal government and co-founded a Pentecostal church in Virginia with her husband, and a CNN KFile investigation turned up her past writings urging gay individuals to use Christianity to "work through the process of coming out of homosexuality" and denouncing the "Twilight" book and movie series as "evil."

"Some say this book is harmless, that it promotes Christian values, and that it does not promote anything wicked at all. But Satan does not usually look repulsive, horrific, and evil on the outside," she wrote in an October 2009 blog post. "Make no mistake: 'Twilight' is a perfect example of how the enemy twists, perverts, and ridicules the things of God. This is his m.o. This is how he works."

Tshibaka wrote another blog post drawing a link between illicit drugs and witchcraft through the etymology of the word "pharmacy."

"There is a link between drugs and witchcraft," she wrote. "Our word 'pharmacy,' for example, comes from the Latin word pharmakon, which means 'magic charm' or 'poison.' Perhaps this explains why many people who have used illegal drugs experience demonic oppression."

The origins of the word "pharmacy" come from pre-Greek languages, not Latin.

"Perhaps this also explains why things of 'witchcraft' (see above) are so addictive — like a drug," Tshibaka added, "and why God is so unwavering about people avoiding witchcraft, even to the point that He considers witchcraft to be an abomination."



Tshibaka stirred controversy while attending Harvard Law School where she served on the staff of the independent Harvard Law Record and praised the work of Exodus International, which eventually renounced conversion therapy and apologized for the pain caused by their programs.

"Today is National Coming Out of Homosexuality Day, a day dedicated to helping homosexuals overcome their sexual tendencies and move towards a healthy lifestyle," Tshibaka wrote in 2001. "Compassionate people nationwide recognize this day, rather than the more publicized 'National Coming Out Day,' because they want people to live and enjoy their lives to the fullest."





Tshibaka apologized to readers after her column provoked backlash.

"As to those I have offended, please accept my sincerest apologies," she wrote at the time. "I did not intend to offend you, but simply discuss an alternative perspective."

Tshibaka is challenging Murkowski, one of only seven GOP senators to vote for Donald Trump's conviction in his second impeachment trial, and has hired several Trump campaign veterans for her own race.