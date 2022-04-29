Kellyanne Conway gets into heated argument with student who brought up her Hatch Act violations

During an event at the University of Iowa this Thursday, former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway got into a heated exchange with a student who questioned her repeated Hatch Act violations during her time in the White House, the Washington Examiner reports.

"Why did your former administration find and recommend that you be removed from office for numerous and habitual violations of the Hatch Act?" the student asked Conway, who replied the reason the media went after her for the violations was because she had "no subpoenas, no scandals, no indictments, no investigations, no Jan. 6 exposure — nothing."

"So they came up with the Hatch Act," Conway said.

As the Examiner points out, the Hatch Act bars most federal employees from political activity, such as campaigning.

The students continued to press Conway, incorrectly claiming that she was asked to resign her position by then-President Trump over the violations.

"He didn’t ask to remove me," Conway responded.

“You resigned!" the student claimed.

“I didn’t resign for that reason," Conway told him. "I resigned for my family. What are you talking about?”

“Is he OK?" Conway later said, sarcastically referring to the student. "Like, I’m waiting for … like, people to come out with streamers. Are you an actor or a student?”

Conway later reiterated that she was not "removed" from her role in the White House and that her violations "were completely meaningless.”

Watch the video at this link or below.