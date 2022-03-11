WATCH: Kellyanne Conway went from defending 'alternative facts' to claiming Biden has 'a fact problem'

Shortly after Donald Trump took office, advisor Kellyanne Conway was widely mocked after snapping at "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd and claiming that White House press secretary Sean Spicer's lies were simply "alternative facts."

"Don't be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck," Conway begged. "They're saying it's a falsehood and our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that."

"Wait a minute," Todd interjected. "Alternative facts! Four of the five facts that he uttered were just not true. Alternative facts are not facts, they're falsehoods."

Now the Republican strategist is complaining that it's actually the Biden administration that can't be trusted.

During an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, said current White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the administration have "lost credibility."

"You know, Laura, I like to say Democrats don't have — this administration doesn't have a messaging problem, they have a fact problem," Conway said.



