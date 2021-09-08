Kellyanne Conway and other Trump appointees are getting booted from military academy advisory boards

Former President Donald Trump gave longtime White House counselor Kellyanne Conway a spot on the Air Force Academy advisory board -- but now the Biden White House is telling her it's time to go.

CNN reports that Conway, along with several other officials appointed by Trump to military service academy advisory boards, are being told that they must resign from their posts or else they will be dismissed.

Other former Trump officials who received notices from the Biden White House include former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and former Department of Justice liaison Heidi Stirrup, whom the DOJ barred from entering last year after she tried to access sensitive information about election security.

Some Trump officials who have been asked to step down have struck a defiant tone and are refusing to go quietly.

Appointee Meaghan Mobbs, for instance, told CNN that the White House will have to force her out.

"Frankly, I find this whole act unconscionable and not all in the spirit by which this Administration promised to govern," she complained. "President Biden ran on a supposed platform of unity but his actions speak directly to the contrary. Apparently, unity is only for those who conform."