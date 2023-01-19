Kellyanne Conway knocks ‘naïve’ Jared Kushner for pushing to replace Mike Pence

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway continued her war of words with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner this week over revelations that he tried to replace former Vice President Mike Pence with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on the 2020 presidential ticket.

During a radio interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, Conway was asked about claims by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Kushner wanted a different vice president to run with former President Donald Trump in the election he ultimately lost to President Joe Biden.

"That is true that there were people trying to get rid of Mike Pence," Conway said. "It's such a fool's errand in so many ways, and I do just wish that Ambassador Haley would have been more strong and more public... just saying, 'Please don't talk about that we have so much work to do here at the UN.'"

Conway also outlined just how difficult it would have been to get Pence off the ticket for 2020.

"I told the president, straight-on: 'You know who will punish you for that if you get rid of Mike Pence on the ticket? Women,'" she claimed. "Because we women, we're used to being replaced by other women. Women are not going to like that at all! But I also thought it was so naïve from some of the political novices like Jared Kushner... to actually think, 'Well, let's just get rid of the vice president... that frankly, Brian, helped bring a lot to the table."

