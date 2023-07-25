Kellyanne Conway mocks DeSantis' reboot: 'Usually not 6 weeks after campaign launch'

Donald Trump's top competitor for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is being called out for a premature campaign reboot by Trump ally Kellyanne Conway.

Ron DeSantis reportedly cut a third of his staff Tuesday, causing some to suggest his campaign is ill-prepared for the harsh primary season. One of those critical voices belongs to Conway, a former counselor to Trump.

Conway said a "reboot" is “usually not six weeks after you launch your campaign," according to OK! Magazine.

“You actually don’t reboot while the ink is still wet on your campaign documents,” she said.

"Conway then stated that DeSantis should have 'waited' to run in the future — but now that he's on the campaign trail, he may have hurt his chances to run for president in the future," the report says.

“I think he’s kind of ruined himself for 2028,” Conway said. “He does way too much woke and way too much COVID."

“They want the economy,” she added. “It’s the number one issue. You can’t get around it.”

She went on to tease a potential Trump appearance at the debate, which he has consistently claimed that he probably won't attend.

“On the one hand, he’s acting like a frontrunner. He’s way ahead. What does he have to gain by going?” she said in the article on Tuesday.

“On the other hand, that’s a natural habitat for him,” she continued. “I think President Trump will keep everybody in suspense. If I were you, I’d keep that center podium warm. He may be there the day of. You never know.”