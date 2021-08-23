First-grade teacher charged in Capitol insurrection expects to be fired from Christian school: report

A first-grade teacher at a Christian school in Missouri reportedly expects to be fired after she was charged in the Capitol insurrection last week — six months after her husband.

Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson and her husband, Zachary Wilson, initially denied going inside the Capitol when they were interviewed by FBI agents in January in response to an anonymous tip, according to court records. Two days later, Zachary Wilson admitted entering the building, but denied that his wife had accompanied him.

However, one of Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson's co-workers later told agents that she accompanied the Wilsons to the Capitol, and waited outside while the couple went inside the building for 30 minutes. And surveillance video from the Capitol showed the Wilsons walking in a hallway where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office is located, and around the Rotunda.

Zachary Wilson, who texted a friend during the insurrection saying the couple had been the "first ones in," was arrested on on Feb. 12. Kelsey Wilson turned herself in last Wednesday.

"The charging documents do not say why authorities waited for months to charge Kelsey Wilson,"



Kelsey Wilson's co-worker provided a photo showing her with a "Keep America Great Again" flag wrapped around her body.

"According to a court document, the couple have two children ages 6 and 7, and Kelsey Wilson is a teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield," the Star reports. "She had just started the job at the beginning of July, the document shows, but didn't expect to hold the position for long.

"The defendant advised she is a first grade teacher, and believes her employment will be terminated following her arrest," the court document states.

