Texas Republicans are at each other's throats over Ken Paxton impeachment: report
The impending impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) is less of a partisan affair and more a reflection on the division that is tearing the Republican Party apart when it comes to Donald Trump, the New York Times wrote Monday.

According to the report, conservatives in the Lone Star state are taking sides and going after each other as the attorney general – who was already being scrutinized in a criminal investigation – faces 16 impeachment charges ranging from bribery to directing staffers to break the law.

On one side are leading Republicans like former Governor Rick Perry and noted political strategist Karl Rove and, on the other, are hardcore GOP activists who have risen to Paxton's defense.

As the Times' J. David Goodman wrote, "The wrangling over Mr. Paxton’s fate has reflected the same deep Republican divisions that emerged in Georgia over the indictment of Donald J. Trump, raising again the question of whether Republicans are willing to hold fellow conservatives to account — and whether, if they do so, they can survive a primary."

"In May, a majority of Republicans in the House joined with Democrats to impeach Mr. Paxton, disturbed by his conduct in office — including longstanding allegations of corruption and a criminal indictment for securities fraud — and his effort to obtain $3.3 million in state funding to settle a lawsuit brought against him by some of his senior aides, who became whistle-blowers."

That, in turn, has led to infighting and finger-pointing among Republicans with accusations that those who voted for impeachment are in bed with Democrats.

"A well-funded political action committee, Defend Texas Liberty, has begun targeting some Republican members of the Texas House who voted to impeach Mr. Paxton," the report states, with Defend Texas Liberty president Jonathan Stickland claiming, “People know this is a political witch hunt. They’re doing it to Trump, they’re trying to do it to Paxton."

According to Strickland, his group plans to spend "an epic ton of money” while warning Republicans who plan to impeach Paxton, “Every one of these bums will be kicked out."

The report adds, "In recent days, supporters of the suspended attorney general have turned their attention to the upcoming trial and have directly targeted Republican state senators — including Bryan Hughes, the conservative author of Texas’ restrictive abortion ban in 2021 — urging them to vote to acquit Mr. Paxton, or even dismiss the articles of impeachment altogether."

