Maddow mocks $3 million 'donation' from Ken Paxton to impeachment judge: 'Everything is bigger in Texas'
Bob Brigham

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow dedicated a short moment on Monday to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is facing an impeachment trial before his GOP colleagues.

Paxton has a long history of corruption issues that began before he even took office. Up until recently, he's been able to push them off, even winning reelection in 2022. But even the Republican-led legislature has had enough and voted to impeach him.

What cracked yp Maddow on Monday is a report about a gift Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick received, ahead of presiding over the trial in the state Senate. He's not up for reelection until 2026, but Paxton just gave him $3 million from his super PAC.

"I can't believe this is real. It's real!" Maddow began the segment. "Wow, what a coincidence."

She explained that if Paxton is convicted, he'll lose his job. He's already facing being disbarred. It could be difficult to appear as the state's lead attorney if he can't appear in court.

"All [Patrick] has coming up is this impeachment trial that he has to run in a few weeks," said Maddow. "And here's the PAC for the defendant in that impeachment trial dumping $3 million on his porch. Just ahead of the trial. Wow. I guess everything is bigger in Texas. Amazing."

Meanwhile, one of Paxton's largest contributors issued veiled threats to primary Republicans who voted against Paxton.

“Wait till you see my PAC budget,” Jonathan Stickland then added.

See the moment in the video below or at the link here.

Maddow mocks $3 million 'donation' from Ken Paxton to impeachment leaderyoutu.be

