Trump-loving Ken Paxton blasted after judge dismisses election fraud case

An election fraud case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against a Medina County official has been tossed out by a judge, the San Antonio Express News reports.

Tomas “Tommy” Ramirez, a justice of the peace in Medina County, had all charges dismissed on Dec. 21 and will have his position restored after he was suspended when the charges came about. According to Ramirez, the case was "politically motivated and was totally unjustified," adding that his indictment was just for Paxton to get headlines and rile up his base.

“My family and I have received anonymous hate mail and ugly social media attacks,” Ramirez said. “My law office was vandalized and I was even asked by the State Bar of Texas if I wanted to voluntarily surrender my law license.”

Paxton’s office accused Ramirez and three women of running a vote harvesting operation that worked out of assisted living centers. The case's dismissal came after a separate court struck down a law allowing the state attorney general to unilaterally prosecute election law cases.

As the San Antonio Express News points out, the case's dismissal was a blow to allies of former President Donald Trump who promote his voter fraud conspiracy theories.

“The attorney general conducted an investigation that took a year, and their conclusions failed to find any probable cause of any law that I had violated,” Ramirez said.