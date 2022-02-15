GOP congressman: Texas AG was trying to distract from marital 'indiscretions' with lawsuit to overturn Trump's loss

One of the biggest lawsuits by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election may have only occurred to distract from a local political scandal in Texas, a Republican congressman believes.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit following the 2020 election to overturn the results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court ruled, "Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."

"The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 12.

Michael Hardy of Texas Monthly asked Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who is challenging Paxton to be the Texas GOP nominee for attorney general, about the lawsuit.

Hardy wrote, "the congressman said he agreed with its premise, but that Paxton shouldn’t have been the one to file it, since some of the pandemic-related election changes it cited (in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which all went for Joe Biden) had also been made in Texas, including expanding the early voting period and access to mail-in ballots. 'Under the informal ‘clean hands’ doctrine, you can’t sue somebody for doing what you did,' Gohmert told me. 'But Paxton needed to change the narrative about his indiscretions [an apparent reference to Paxton’s alleged marital infidelity] and potential wrongdoing.'"

Details of the alleged affair were covered by The Dallas Morning News in 2020.

"The real estate developer linked to claims of corruption against Ken Paxton hired a woman who allegedly had an extramarital affair with the attorney general, The Dallas Morning News has learned. Nate Paul, an Austin-based businessman and campaign donor, said he believed Paxton recommended the woman for a job at his firm, according to a deposition The News obtained Wednesday," the newspaper reported. "Their relationship is under scrutiny after seven top staffers in the attorney general’s office reported Paxton to law enforcement and accused him of serious crimes — bribery, abuse of office and improper influence. They said that Paul has repeatedly tried to use the state agency for personal gain, and that Paxton let him."

