'Wendy Rogers, you're a joke!' Election worker shouts down pro-Trump lawmaker at Arizona hearing

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers (R), an outspoken conspiracy theorist about the 2020 presidential election, was scolded by an election worker on a series of bills that would overhaul the state's election system.

At a Senate Government Committee hearing on Monday, Rogers presented two bills that would ban voting machines and would ban foreign-made components in all other election equipment. The bills would require all of Arizona's ballots to be counted by hand.

For her part, Rogers has falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"The only way to restore accuracy and truth to our elections is to go back to paper and to go back to manual counting of that paper," Rogers stated.

A witness by the name of Brent Fine told Rogers that he had served as an election worker and he opposed her bills.

"I've worked in elections offices and I'm a deputy county registrar," Fine explained. "I've registered voters for years."

He called Rogers's bills "laughable."

"When I take a day of training, an all-day class of training and learned how to register voters and also all my work was double-checked at the county reporter's [office]," he continued. "You want to double-check and triple-check signatures when they drop off ballots to make sure it's the same person and waste time."

Fine noted that both Arizona and Utah had used very similar election processes in 2020.

"They had no problem," he said. "But it's all about one person that causes all these problems. Why is all this changing now? I haven't heard any problems with security or stolen ballots or anything like that."

"Let's finish your testimony," the committee chair cautioned. "We want to keep it fair for everybody."

"I want to keep it fair. You can keep going on and bullshitting the people," Fine charged.

At that point, the witness's microphone was muted as the chair asked security officials to remove him.

But Fine continued to speak.

"Wendy Rogers, you're a joke!" he shouted.

Despite the protest, the committee voted to pass Rogers's bills along party lines.

Watch the video below.