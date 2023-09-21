Co-defendant Ken Cheseboro asks judge to suppress his pro-Trump memos in Georgia case

A co-defendant in Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case has asked the court to exclude the use of his emails and memos written on behalf of the former president.

Attorneys for pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Cheseboro argued in a motion this week that Fulton County had used a "defective" search warrant to obtain emails from his MSN account, CNBC reported. Cheseboro's filing said the seizure of the emails was "illegal."

The filing asserted that there was no probable cause to believe the emails would be deleted "because months earlier Microsoft had archived all the e-mails in Fulton County Superior Court."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

The filing also argued that Cheseboro's attorneys were not contacted to review the emails "in order to minimize review of documents falling outside the scope of the warrant."

In a second filing, Cheseboro's attorneys called to suppress five legal memos their client had written on behalf of Trump because they were "privileged communications between lawyers representing a client."

A spokesperson for Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis chose not to comment on the filings.

READ MORE: Joint Chiefs of Staff chair warns Trump will 'start throwing people in jail' in 2025 — himself included

Cheseboro and lawyer Sidney Powell have successfully argued to sever their cases from Trump and 16 other co-defendants. Cheseboro faces seven counts for his part in the scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election.