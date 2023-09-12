Trump ally moves to dismiss charges against him in Georgia election case

Ken Chesebro, an attorney indicted in the Georgia election racketeering case, has filed to have the charges against him dismissed, reported Lawfare correspondent Anna Bower.
In the filing, Chesebro argues that he is immune from prosecution because he was "fulfilling his duties to a client as an attorney."
"Mr. Chesebro, being an expert in constitutional law, acted within his capacity as a lawyer in researching and finding precedents in order to form a legal opinion which was then supplied to his client, the Trump Campaign," said the motion. "Nothing about Mr. Chesebro’s conduct falls outside the bounds of what lawyers do on a daily basis; researching the law in order to find solutions that address their clients particularized needs."
According to previous reports, Chesebro was the author of a memo, since obtained by state prosecutors, outlining a "bold" strategy to overturn the 2020 presidential election, that even he knew to be against the law at the time.
The advice attorneys give to clients is generally privileged, but can be reviewed by prosecutors in cases where the attorney is accused of being involved in a fraudulent scheme.
Chesebro is not the only attorney charged in the Georgia case; others include Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell, all of whom allegedly were involved in plotting how to stop President Joe Biden's victory from being certified.