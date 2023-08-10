Cops punch Black man and tear child from his arms after wrongly accusing him of hit-and-run: video
Police in Wisconsin have launched an internal investigation after video apparently shows an officer rip a child from a Black man's arms and start punching him after falsely suspecting him of being involved in a hit-and-run, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The man was dining at an Applebee's in Kenosha and was carrying the child when the officer threw him to the ground. The police had received a report of two Black males and a Black female who had fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

An employee of Applebee's reportedly told police that "suspicious people" were at the restaurant. But as the arrest was being carried out, the actual suspects were hiding in the restaurant's bathroom.

The man who was falsely targeted by police was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting, and obstructing an officer. The woman he was with was also hit with the same charges, as well as possession of marijuana.

