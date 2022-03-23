Judge Jackson hits back after Hawley keeps asking about her sentences: 'I regret we've spent a lot of time on this'

Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson on Wednesday hit back at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for focusing exclusively on a small number of prison sentences that she had handed down for perpetrators of child pornography.
After Hawley asked her yet again whether she regretted giving a three-month prison sentence to an 18-year-old who was found in possession of child pornography, Jackson pushed back for his nonstop focus on this particular case.
"What I regret is that, in a hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we have spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences," she said.
Jackson went on to explain that she has sent other child pornography offenders to prison for decades, and that it is unfair to make judgements about her entire record based on this one case that she said had some unique circumstances.
"In every case, I followed what Congress authorized me to do in looking to the best of my ability at the various factors that apply, that constrain judges, that tell us how to sentence," she said. "I ruled in every case based on all of the relevant factors."
Watch the video below.
Judge Jackson hits back at Hawley: 'I regret we've spent a lot of time on this' www.youtube.com