Kentucky woman who hurled slurs at neighbors and threatened to run over their 9-year-old child convicted

A Kentucky woman has been convicted of harassing her neighbors for years with racial abuse and even death threats, WLKY reported.

Suzanne Craft was convicted of mailing threatening communications to a neighboring family in the city of Lake Forest. She had been targeting her neighbors for over three years, and even continued to harass them after she was charged.

This Wednesday, she was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by three years supervised release.

According to WLKY, the harassment involved racial slurs that were spray painted on the Pineda family's driveway, threatening to run over their 9-year-old daughter, and mailing two bullets to the family with a note that read, "get out."

"I am still in fear today ... looking over my shoulder everywhere I go," said Michella Pineda. "I heard the message loud and clear. Her intention was to instill fear. Up until the day of her arrest, she harassed us."

Craft's attorneys are due back in court on Thursday because she faces more charges in the case.

