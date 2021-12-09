Kentucky sheriff wanted for assaulting teen girl during high school basketball brawl

A Kentucky sheriff is wanted for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl during a brawl that broke out during a high school basketball game last week.

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch is an assistant coach for the Owsley County High School girls basketball, according to a report from Lex 18. The brawl, which was captured on video, broke out Friday during a game between Owsley County and Perry County.

Lynch, who allegedly struck the girl in the face during the melee, is charged with assault in the fourth degree, but authorities have been unable to locate him. A warrant was issued Tuesday, and the Kentucky State Police were actively looking for Lynch on Wednesday night after giving him 24 hours to surrender, according to WYMT-TV.

”Any time we get a warrant like that we want to get it served as properly as we can, but as of right now we’re still seeking that individual to get served,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT.

WKYT-TV reports that it's not the first time Lynch has been accused of misconduct during a game. Back in 2019, he went into the stands to confront fans, allegedly grabbing a woman by the arm. Lynch, who claims he announced himself as sheriff and asked fans to leave based on the language they were using, was suspended for one game.

In video of Friday's incident posted by Lex 18, Lynch appears to sprint from the bench on the opposite end of the court and dive headfirst into the ongoing brawl.



Watch it below.