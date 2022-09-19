Brothers busted after showing off stolen guns to friend -- who turned them in for $20K reward
Child holding gun (Shutterstock)

A pair of brothers accused of stealing dozens of guns in a string of break-ins was arrested after showing off the weapons to a friend.

Keondrick Rayford allegedly bragged to a friend that he had appeared in news reports about the robberies and discussed selling the stolen firearms, and that a witness later turned him and his brother Kendrick Rayford for a $20,000 reward, reported WJBK-TV.

Police said Keondrick Rayford later admitted to crashing a vehicle into C&C Coins in Dearborn Heights, where he allegedly grabbed the guns and threw them into a getaway car, in two separate break-ins last week.

The same thieves were involved in another break-in at Armed in Michigan, where about 50 guns were stolen from the Westland shop after a stolen SUV crashed into the building, police said.

READ MORE: Pentagon demands audit of fake social media accounts used in psychological operations

They are also suspected of breaking in to a Westland CVS store about 30 minutes later, where the thieves stole liquor.

Keondrick Rayford will be charged with theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee and knowingly possessing stolen firearms charges, and his brother will be charged with knowingly possessing stolen firearms.

Kendrick Rayford did not take part in the thefts but admitted to taking photos of the guns to help his brother sell them, investigators said.


SmartNews Video