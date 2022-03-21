WATCH LIVE: Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearing begins

Ketanji Brown Jackson (AFP)
The first of multiple days of hearings for the Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson begins on Monday with opening statements and initial testimony on her qualifications expected.
The historic nomination of the first Black woman to the country's highest court by President Joe Biden is expected to face opposition from Republican senators who reportedly will challenge her judicial record and beliefs as she prepares to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the court.
You can watch the hearing here:
Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin | CBS News