'This process is broken!' Morning Joe bashes Republicans for Ketanji Brown Jackson smears

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed Republican senators for opposing the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson for purely political reasons.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) plainly stated that Republicans would not even have granted Jackson a hearing if they held the majority, and the "Morning Joe" host slammed the GOP senator for seeking revenge for previous confirmation hearings.

"It has gotten so harsh," Scarborough said. "You know, a lot of our viewers didn't like it at the time, but when Brett Kavanaugh was up and suddenly we were talking about rape rooms in Washington, D.C., high school parties. Mika, you grew up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. -- were there rape rooms? You know, like Michael Avenatti was -- no, but if a girl was kissed by somebody else, would come home and laugh at it. No, we need to bring this up. Then there were stories in The New Yorker saying, 'Oh, somebody may remember, did he kiss me or not or did he reach out' -- like this madness on both sides. Republicans said, 'Oh, because Brett Kavanaugh was treated so badly we're going to show more grace -- oh, so you suggest that she coddles pedophiles?"

"Is that the way the Republican Party restrains itself, by accusing her of being a friend of pedophiles?" he continued. "And other Republicans accusing anybody who supports her nomination as being pro-pedophilia. Does doesn't really sound like Republicans have really distinguished themselves much from Michael Avenatti and the people that created the circle around Brett Kavanaugh?"

"Let me just say again something that has stuck in my craw, as they say, for 15 years has been on the other side, too. where you have somebody like Miguel Estrada, who was qualified as anybody, would have made a remarkable Supreme Court justice," Scarborough said. "Democrats, and then let's just call the Democrat out by name, Chuck Schumer basically said because you are Hispanic and because you are conservative, you are not going to go to the Supreme Court. There were other people of color this same way, too. It is -- let me just ask, how do we depoliticize this process? This process is broken."



