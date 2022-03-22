Democratic senator throws treatment of Merrick Garland in the faces of Republicans whining about Kavanaugh

During Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT) responded to Republicans' complaints about how Brett Kavanaugh was treated during his own confirmation hearing.

"I was going to respond to something the junior senator from Texas said yesterday," said Leahy. "He suggested Democrats exacted a political agenda by opposing the nominations in Judge [Neil] Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. I kind of chuckle at that because along with others, others repeatedly and clearly stated substantive concerns with Justice Gorsuch's nomination."

"There's no political agenda. I contrast that with Republicans' treatment of Judge Merrick Garland. We're still waiting for the substantive concerns with Merrick Garland. They blocked him for over a year and wouldn't even allow a vote on his nomination. apparently because of a politically driven agenda."



Kavanaugh had been accused of sexual assault by a woman who knew him during their childhood. There was never a full FBI background check on Kavanaugh. To date, there are still questions about a substantial amount of debt that mysteriously disappeared

"Kavanaugh has reported credit card debts that exceeded $15,000 for six of his 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. At the end of 2016, those debts ranged between $45,000 to $150,000 and were spread among three credit cards," explained the Chicago Tribune. "The same year he accumulated the highest debts of his judicial tenure, Kavanaugh also joined the Chevy Chase Club - an elite country club that counts Chief Justice John Roberts among its members and, as of 2017, required a $92,000 initiation fee and annual dues of more than $9,000."

