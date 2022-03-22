Hearing takes a bizarre turn as Ted Cruz grills Judge Jackson over ‘Antiracist Baby’ book

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday took some time to grill Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson about children's books that he said promoted critical race theory.

During Jackson's Senate confirmation hearing, Cruz brought up books that were apparently on the recommended reading list at the Georgetown Day School where Jackson serves as a member of the board of trustees.

"They include a book called 'Antiracist Baby,'" Cruz informed her. "There are portions of this book that I find really quite remarkable. One portion of the book says babies are taught to be racist or anti-racist, there is no neutrality. They recommend babies confess when being racist... Do you agree with this book, that is being taught with kids, that babies are racist?"

Jackson replied that she did not believe infants should be forced to apologize for racism.

"Senator, I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or as though they are not valued, or though they are less than, that they are victims, that they are oppressors," she said. "I don't believe in any of that."

