People's Convoy organizer floats conducting 'citizens arrests' of DC Metro cops: report

The "People's Convoy" appears ready to escalate its tactics beyond merely being a nuisance to Washington D.C. residents and commuters.

The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo reports that People's Convoy organizer Ron Coleman said on Tuesday that he wants to start conducting "citizen's arrests" of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, as well as members of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

According to Petrizzo, Coleman even said that he has lawyers representing the convoy looking into whether it would be legally feasible for the truckers to arrest the mayor and police officers.

Coleman also said that he wanted to conduct arrests of the police because they haven't let the truckers get out to go to the bathroom as they've been circling the Beltway, which has resulted in having some truckers who have "actually pissed their pants."

The People's Convoy has for weeks been protesting against pandemic restrictions in Washington D.C. even though such restrictions have largely been lifted throughout the entire country.

Additionally, some convoy members are coming under legal scrutiny after one of them allegedly struck a pedestrian in recent days.