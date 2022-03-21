WATCH: Chuck Grassley bashes Democrats over Kavanaugh hearings in opening statement on Ketanji Brown Jackson

During Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown's confirmation hearing on Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) complained about the Democrat's treatment of Brett Kavanaugh when he faced questioning about sexual harassment claims.

As the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 88-year-old Grassley, who CNN noted will be voting on his 16th Supreme Court nomination, spoke after Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and, after welcoming the nominee, proceeded to recall the Kavanaugh hearings.

"I've continually emphasized the need for a thorough respectful process by the committee," Grassley said as he addressed the nominee and a national television audience. "Now I want to talk a bit about what everyone watching should expect from this hearing and what they shouldn't expect at the hearing. We will conduct a thorough exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson's record and views. We won't try to turn this into a spectacle based upon alleged process fouls."

"Good news on that front, we're off to a very good start," he continued. "Unlike the start to the Kavanaugh hearings, we didn't have repeated choreographed interruptions of Chairman Durbin during his opening statements, like Democrats interrupted me for more than an hour during my opening statement on the Kavanaugh hearings. What we will do, however, is ask tough questions about Judge Jackson's judicial philosophy."

"In any Supreme Court nomination, the most important thing that I look for is a nominee with the law, judicial philosophy and views on the role of the judge in our constitutional system," he added.

You can see a portion of his opening statement below: