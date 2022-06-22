GOP senator says he may need to have finger amputated after weekend accident
North Dakota's Sen. Kevin Cramer, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) on Wednesday said in a statement that he may need to have part of his finger on his right hand amputated after he "sustained a serious injury" while doing yard work.

He underwent immediate surgery and is still "in North Dakota close to medical care as there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation."

Cramer said on Twitter that the risk of amputation referred to "part of one little finger."

Even though he will miss upcoming Senate votes, the senator said he is "in good spirits" and in contact with staffers about work being done in the legislature.

"I plan to return to Washington D.C. after the Independence Day state work period and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps," Cramer concluded.

