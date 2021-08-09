Sports fans burn Fox News for hyping report that Kevin Durant was drunk while celebrating US gold medal win

NBA star Kevin Durant did the United States of America proud over the weekend by leading his team to a gold medal victory over France in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Fox News, however, decided to highlight the way Durant and his teammates chose to celebrate their big win by writing an entire article detailing how they were "drunk" during a team bus ride after the game.

"Durant, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard, among others, were seen drinking LeBron James' Lobos Tequila," wrote Fox News. "Both Green and Anthony Davis are also investors in the liquor company as well."

Many Fox News personalities -- as well as former President Donald Trump -- regularly attacked American athletes at the Olympics for supposedly being too "woke" to be winners, despite the fact that the United States came away with the most medals of any team at the games.

