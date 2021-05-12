House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy privately blamed Trump entirely for 2020 election loss: report
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (Screen cap).

Even though Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has constantly sought favor with former President Donald Trump even after Trump incited a riot against Congress, the House GOP leader reportedly blames the twice-impeached one-term former president for losing the 2020 election.

Cook Political polling analyst Dave Wasserman revealed on Twitter this week that he spoke with McCarthy mere days after the election and asked him why he believed President Joe Biden had emerged victorious.

"McCarthy's top three reasons laid blame squarely with Trump," wrote Wasserman, who proceeded to list the factors McCarthy laid out. "1) Attacking McCain - hurt in AZ 2) Bad performance in the first debate 3) Trashing mail-in voting."

This is not the first time that Wasserman has revealed details of private conversations he'd had with McCarthy, as earlier this year he revealed that McCarthy walked back on a pledge made in private to acknowledge Biden as the winner of the election even after it became clear that Trump's court challenges would fail to overturn the results of the 2020 vote.