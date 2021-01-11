Kevin McCarthy left McConnell 'twisting in the wind' after backtracking on pledge to admit Biden won: report

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last week voted to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory, despite the fact that he has reportedly acknowledged in private that Biden won the 2020 election.
Cook Political polling analyst Dave Wasserman now says that McCarthy privately told him that he would eventually acknowledge Biden's victory if President Donald Trump lost and his court challenges went nowhere.
"True story: the day before the election, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told me that if Trump refused to concede, he and McConnell would eventually have to come out and issue a joint statement acknowledging the result," Wasserman writes on Twitter. "In the end, McCarthy left McConnell twisting in the wind."
McCarthy has still refused to admit that Biden won the election, even after a mob of Trump supporters started a riot at the United States Capitol building that left five people dead and dozens more injured.