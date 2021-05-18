Republican Kevin McCarthy faces a big problem as he attacks Biden’s programs as ‘socialism’

After months of his labeling President Biden's spending programs as "socialism," a Washington Post analysis has found that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's constituents "are among those who have benefited most from the very programs he's decried."
"An unusually large share of children in McCarthy's district stand to benefit from the expanded child tax credit included in the American Rescue Plan he opposed — more than 93 percent, the seventh-highest proportion in California," according to figures reviewed by The Post.
McCarthy's region has been among the slowest to recover from COVID lockdowns, and his constituents have also greatly benefited from stimulus checks sent out under the American Rescue Plan, along with other COVID relief measures.
"I think it's very unfortunate that McCarthy continues to reject these proposals that can help millions of people here in his backyard here in the Central Valley," California Assemblyman Rudy Salas told the Post. "I would plead to Congressman McCarthy to not forget his constituents, not forget California families, Central Valley families, when looking at these proposals."
Read more at The Washington Post.