McCarthy blew up during heated call with Pelosi as she rejected his picks for Capitol riot committee: report

On Monday, CNN analyzed how the effort by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to install GOP lawmakers openly hostile to the January 6 investigation onto the committee have pushed his tense relationship with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the breaking point.

"In a heated phone call last week, Pelosi informed McCarthy that she would reject two of his selections to the special House committee investigating the January 6 attack. Voices were raised, a source with knowledge of the matter said, and McCarthy protested, hinting the decision could come back to haunt her," reported Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju. "'What you're doing is unprecedented,' McCarthy told Pelosi, according to a second source familiar with the call."

McCarthy was also publicly furious over the decision, although Pelosi made clear why she was rejecting Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN): their history of conspiracy theories and open desire to sabotage the commission to which they were being appointed.

According to the report, the GOP's fury with Pelosi has been brewing long before this argument.

"Republicans ... say their frustration with Pelosi dates to before the Capitol attack," said the report. "They were furious that she instituted a form of remote voting during the pandemic, erected a plexiglass case to allow lawmakers under quarantine to still attend the vote electing her as speaker on January 3, and weakened a procedural tool used by the minority, among other things. Pelosi's decision to deny two Republicans from sitting on the select panel — which caught the GOP completely off guard — was the tipping point for many members."

