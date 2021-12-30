Jan. 6 committee announces new GOP congressional target
Kevin McCarthy on Facebook

The chairman of the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on Wednesday invited GOP minority leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily testify.

"If he has information he wants to share with us, and is willing to voluntarily come in, I'm not taking the invitation off the table," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told ABC News. "If Leader McCarthy has nothing to hide, he can voluntarily come before the committee."

Thompson added that he would consider sending McCarthy a formal request to appear before the committee. If he does so, the House GOP leader would become the third Republican in Congress invited to testify, joining Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

McCarthy, who reportedly had a shouting match with former president Donald Trump on Jan. 6, was asked this week by KBAK whether he would cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.

"I don't have anything to add," McCarthy responded. "I have been very public, but I wouldn't hide from anything."

