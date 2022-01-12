McCarthy has ‘direct evidence’ that Trump knew he was responsible for Capitol riot: MSNBC analyst

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's testimony is key to the Capitol riot probe because he has "direct evidence" about former president Donald Trump's role in the attack, according to MSNBC analyst Tim Miller.

On Wednesday, the House select committee investigating the insurrection sent a letter to McCarthy requesting his voluntary testimony.

Moments later, Miller explained on MSNBC that while many people believe Trump was at least partly responsible for the insurrection, McCarthy "is different because he has direct evidence that Donald Trump knew he was responsible."

Miller pointed to McCarthy's phone call to Trump when lawmakers were hunkered down in the Capitol during the attack. According to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), McCarthy pleaded with Trump to call off his supporters.

"Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," Trump reportedly responded.



Miller said that during the phone call, "Trump told McCarthy essentially that he is on the side of the domestic terrorists ... that he is on the side of the people who were storming the Captiol, and that it was Kevin who was the one who was wrong because he wasn't willing to stick with Trump like the supposed great patriots who stormed our Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the election."



"I think that phone call is extremely relevant because it gets to not just what is publicly available that lets us know that Donald Trump is responsible for Jan. 6, but it proves that in Donald Trump's mind, he knew that he was responsible, and he continued to act the way he did," Miller said.

Watch below.