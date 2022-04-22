Conservative: 'Cynical moron' Kevin McCarthy could be thrown overboard by the GOP — for all the wrong reasons

On Friday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes outlined the political trouble House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) now finds himself in — and how the GOP could end up dumping him, but not for the reasons they should.
"Watching Kevin McCarthy over the last 24 hours has been like peeling an onion of humiliation," wrote Sykes. "And there is no reason to think we are anywhere close to being done."
McCarthy had vehemently denied reports in an upcoming book that he privately called on former President Donald Trump to resign in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol insurrection. But on Thursday, a tape of him saying exactly that surfaced — and on the tape, he was speaking with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who McCarthy later expelled from the caucus for saying the same things publicly.
All of this is a terrible look for McCarthy that exposes him as a liar and political opportunist, wrote Sykes — but, he continued, if he loses his job over this scandal, it will not be because of that.
"If he is toast, it’s not because he has just been caught in a lie, because that’s not really a disqualification in today’s GOP," concluded Sykes. "If his dreams of becoming speaker have been torched, it’s only because he’s seen as disloyal by Trump. And because he’s a cynical moron."
