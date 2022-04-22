WATCH: Donnie Deutsch explains why Ron DeSantis is 'scarier than Trump'

During an MSNBC panel discussion on the war between the Florida Republican Party and the Disney Company, "Morning Joe" regular and branding expert Donald Deutsch issued a warning about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) who has been leading the charge.

Repeatedly calling DeSantis "scary," Deutsch explained why he would be worse for America than Donald Trump.

Referring to the Disney battle that saw the Florida legislature eliminate a special district that allowed the entertainment giant to self-govern their Orlando-area theme park, the marketing executive explained, "This DeSantis character is a scary dude. The Republican Party is becoming the anti-freedom party, the anti-American party, whether it's a woman's right to choose, gay rights, voting rights, we're in scary territory."

"I believe DeSantis will be the next candidate," he continued. "He won't wait his turn; a candidate has a certain window when things are going their direction and he is amassing power. When you have basically, right now, a punishment against a corporation because a corporation just spoke their mind about what many people are very, very against in terms of the 'Don't say gay' bill, we're in scary territory and nobody is using the word 'scary' with this guy DeSantis."

"He's scarier than Trump because he's smarter than Trump and doesn't give the other side the easy out of 'this guy is a whackadoo and this guy is crazy' because he comes across in a much more well-heeled suit. He's a very scary politician."

