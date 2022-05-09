Jan. 6 committee leaning toward subpoenaing GOPers for 'deep involvement' in election theft attempt: report

With time running out and public hearings about to begin, the Guardian's Hugo Lowell is reporting that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection are growing increasingly frustrated and angry that some of their colleagues are still refusing to come forward and testify voluntarily.

That, in turn, is leading them to seriously consider issuing subpoenas based on what they have learned recently about some member's own actions leading up to the day when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

According to Lowell's report, "The panel is expected to make a final decision on the subpoena question over the next couple of weeks," adding, "While the members on the select committee remain undecided about whether to subpoena Republican members of Congress, their refusal to assist the investigation in any form has caused the sentiment to turn towards taking that near-unprecedented action."

The dispute over speaking with investigators stems back to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's decision to not cooperate which has now led to three other Republican House members -- Reps. Mo Brooks (AL), Andy Biggs (AZ) and Ronny Jackson (TX) -- also balking at talking.

RELATED: Oath Keepers giving vital evidence to Jan. 6 committee -- and are even handing over their phones: report

"What has changed in recent weeks in the select committee’s assessment is that they cannot ignore the deep involvement between some Republican members of Congress and the former president’s unlawful schemes to overturn the results of the 2020 election, " Lowell wrote. "House investigators are particularly interested in any potential connections between Republican members of Congress and the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys militia groups, the sources said, since those groups were actually involved in the riot element of January 6."

The Guardian report notes that Jackson -- who once served as White House physician to Donald Trump -- is receiving extra scrutiny over his links to the domestic terrorist groups and "how the Oath Keepers came to learn as they stormed the Capitol that he had 'critical data to protect' and needed 'protection'".

The Guardian report adds, "Even if the panel were now to issue a bevy of subpoenas to House Republicans, if their colleagues decide to ignore the subpoenas, the only real option it has to enforce the orders would be to pursue action through the slow-grinding cogs of the judicial system."

You can read more here.