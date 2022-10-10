'Very rarely does America get to see the raw smarm of Kevin Mccarthy': former Republican colleague

Recovering Republican Nicolle Wallace and former GOP Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) commiserated over House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday, noting that recordings of a meeting between the Republican leader and former Washington, D.C. Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone illustrate just how spineless McCarthy is.

"I want to just address this McCarthy thing because it's -- the thing that's interesting to me, obviously it's complete nonsense, right?" said political analyst Jake Sherman. "The president knew well according to like the 30,000 books that have been written about this episode and the Jan. 6th committee. We just know for a fact that he knew. Now, is it possible he was telling McCarthy that he didn't believe they were his people? Yeah, I guess that's possible. But McCarthy obviously knew better and it seems like he was doing whatever he could to get through that moment with as little friction as humanly possible."

Wallace played the clip of Fanone's testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. He explained that he was "grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor of my country. I was at risk of being stripped of and killed with my own firearm as I heard chants of 'Kill him with his own gun!'"

Trump, when asked about Jan. 6, talked about how big the crowd size was and that no one ever talks about how many people were there supporting him.

"And you know [McCarthy] had a glimpse into the reality that officer Fanone and his colleagues were facing in that moment? The entire country. We all watched this live," said Jolly. "And you could see the violence playing out. Whether you were inside the halls or just seeing camera footage of those storming the Capitol, Donald Trump knew it. Kevin McCarthy knew it. Everybody knew it. And Nicolle, occasionally, very rarely does the country get to see the raw smarm of Kevin McCarthy, someone who very likely might be the next Speaker of the House. This is one of those moments."

Jolly went on to say that McCarthy is the perfect example of the stereotype of a politician saying whatever it takes.

"If the truth does not fit his political interests he denies the truth, he covers it up, he lies," he continued. "And you see the smarm start to come out. We've seen it privately. Rarely do you get introduced to it. Look, what I would expect is if Kevin McCarthy's pushed on this he'll bristle, he'll blame Democrats, he'll name-check Nancy Pelosi and probably Barack Obama because it's currency for him. He'll blame check -- or name check Joe Biden. He'll go on Hannity for cover. And then he'll make sure all is good with Donald Trump. but the sickening part I think is what you're getting at with the question. The context of this was during an insurrection of the U.S. Capitol when officers who were there to defend Kevin McCarthy himself were being beaten and Kevin McCarthy did not have the audacity nor the courage nor the integrity to actually be honest with officer Fanone and his colleagues."

See the video below or at this link.

the raw smarm of Kevin McCarthy www.youtube.com

